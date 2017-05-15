Register
17:17 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish Stream pipeline

    Any Room for Serbia in Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline Project?

    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14011

    Serbia’s Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic said that his country would like to join the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project to diversify its supply of natural gas.

    “Hungary is Serbia’s only source of natural gas supply, that’s why we need diversification,” Antic said.

    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea
    © Photo: TurkStream
    Gazprom Starts Construction of Offshore Section of Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline
    Commenting on Aleksandar Antic’s statement in an interview with Sputnik Serbia, Jelica Putnikovic, editor-in-chief of Balkan Magazin, said that it was not yet clear if the second leg of the Turkish Stream pipeline, to pump Russian gas to consumers in Europe, will reach Serbia now that there are no suitable gas pipes running from the Turkish-Greek border to Europe, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline has no extra gas available for Serbia.

    She added that the recently announced plans to build the Turkish Stream make no mention of Serbia.

    “This is why chances of Serbia finding its place in this system are extremely low. We should also bear in mind the political instability in Macedonia and the lack of investors willing to build a gas pipeline running from the Turkish-Greek border,” Jelica Putnikovic noted.

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bypass Ukraine doesn’t look very promising either, she said, adding that even if there is some extra gas left in the Nord Stream 2, Serbia would find it hard to pay the bill.

    “If we fail to agree any other option with Russia, we’ll have to pay for the gas transit across the whole of Europe. I believe that Serbia should insist on a compromise option with Gazprom,” Putnikovic continued.

    She added that if anyone in Europe agrees to invest in the construction of a trans-Balkan gas pipeline, Belgrade should insist that it run across Serbian territory, and not across Greece, Bulgaria or Romania.

    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Gazprom to End Gas Deliveries Via Bulgaria With Turkish Stream Commissioning
    The Turkish Stream is a pipeline with an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic meters to pump Russian natural gas to Turkey and on to Europe under the Black Sea.

    Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 stipulating the construction of two underwater legs of the pipeline.

    The annual capacity of each leg is expected to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkish Stream to Help Russia 'Mitigate Transit Risks' to Gas Exports to Europe
    Gazprom Starts Construction of Offshore Section of Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline
    Tags:
    compromise option, gas transit, construction, gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Gazprom, Jelica Putnikovic, Aleksandar Antic, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok