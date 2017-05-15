Spain Increases Pressure on Unrest-Hit Venezuela, Sanctions Unlikely

MADRID (Sputnik) — The minister expressed hope that the opposition and the government of Venezuela would be able to reach agreement and find a solution to the current standoff.

"We are increasing pressure on Venezuela, but as for sanctions, they would affect the population of Venezuela that is already suffering," Dastis said upon arrival for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

© REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino Marching 'Grandparents' Clash With Police in Venezuela

Protests have been sweeping Venezuela since April 4 in the wake of the top court's decision to curb the powers of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition. Despite the reversal of the controversial decision supporters of the opposition took to streets demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election.

Various estimates suggest that between 39 and 45 people have been killed in the protests.