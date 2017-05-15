Spain Increases Pressure on Unrest-Hit Venezuela, Sanctions Unlikely

MADRID (Sputnik) — The minister expressed hope that the opposition and the government of Venezuela would be able to reach agreement and find a solution to the current standoff.
"We are increasing pressure on Venezuela, but as for sanctions, they would affect the population of Venezuela that is already suffering," Dastis said upon arrival for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
Various estimates suggest that between 39 and 45 people have been killed in the protests.
