14:15 GMT +315 May 2017
    A Turkish army soldier mans an outpost near the town of Kilis, southeastern Turkey, adjacent to the wall the country had been constructing to boost security along its border with conflict-stricken Syria, background, Thursday, March 2, 2017

    'Reliable': Russian Defensive Systems to Help Protect Turkish Border

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Representatives of more than 800 arms manufacturers from 74 countries took part in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) that was held in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9 to May 12.

    Russia's S-400 advanced air defense systems deployed in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Why NATO 'Should be Glad, Not Critical' About Turkey Buying Russia's S-400
    Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport and Almaz-Antey Concern also took part in the four-day event.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Burcin Girgin, the head of Rosobornexport’s distrubutor in Turkey, Proterm Ileri Teknolojiler, said that Russian defense systems earlier supplied to Turkey would contribute to the Turkish military’s fight against Daesh terrorists in Syria, including the ongoing operation to liberate Raqqa.

    Speaking about the defensive sytems Russia is supplying to his country, Burcin Girgin, a retired Turkish army commando, mentioned one, built by Russia’s STT Group, which is able to detect homemade bombs 30 meters away.

    He also mentioned a drone capable of spotting  cables, detonators and cellphones used to remotely set off explosive devices, which he said were inflicting heavy losses on the Turkish military both during its operations in souteastern Anatolia and on the other side of the Syrian border.

    Another nonlethal Russian product Girgin mentioned during the interview is a one-of-a-kind searchlight with an effective range of up to 3.5 kilometers. A strap-on filter makes the person who carries such a searchlight invisible.

    “Moreover, it can blind a person at a distance of up to 800 meters for a whole 30 minutes and more, which is enough to neutralize the enemy,” Girgin noted.

    Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Turkey Has 'More Points of Contact With Russia Than It Has With US'
    He added that Proterm Ieri Teknolojiler was also distributing ACE — a polycarbonate film, which, placed on a glass surface, ensures good protection against homemade explosive devices, including nail bombs.

    “This film even protects against Molotov cocktails, stones and bullets,” he said.

    Burcin Girgin also praised the high quality and durability of the Russian defensive weapons.

    “The Russian weapons are mechanical, reliable, user-friendly and way more economical [compared to their foreign analogues]. The searchlights and detectors of homemade bombs can also be easily assembled and disassembled right on the spot,” he noted.

    “Such weapons can be used in operations like Euphrates Shield and the one to liberate Raqqa,” Burcin Girgin emphasized.. 

