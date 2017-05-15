'Reliable': Russian Defensive Systems to Help Protect Turkish Border

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport and Almaz-Antey Concern also took part in the four-day event.

In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Burcin Girgin, the head of Rosobornexport’s distrubutor in Turkey, Proterm Ileri Teknolojiler, said that Russian defense systems earlier supplied to Turkey would contribute to the Turkish military’s fight against Daesh terrorists in Syria, including the ongoing operation to liberate Raqqa.

Speaking about the defensive sytems Russia is supplying to his country, Burcin Girgin, a retired Turkish army commando, mentioned one, built by Russia’s STT Group, which is able to detect homemade bombs 30 meters away.

He also mentioned a drone capable of spotting cables, detonators and cellphones used to remotely set off explosive devices, which he said were inflicting heavy losses on the Turkish military both during its operations in souteastern Anatolia and on the other side of the Syrian border.

Another nonlethal Russian product Girgin mentioned during the interview is a one-of-a-kind searchlight with an effective range of up to 3.5 kilometers. A strap-on filter makes the person who carries such a searchlight invisible.

“Moreover, it can blind a person at a distance of up to 800 meters for a whole 30 minutes and more, which is enough to neutralize the enemy,” Girgin noted.

He added that Proterm Ieri Teknolojiler was also distributing ACE — a polycarbonate film, which, placed on a glass surface, ensures good protection against homemade explosive devices, including nail bombs.

“This film even protects against Molotov cocktails, stones and bullets,” he said.

Burcin Girgin also praised the high quality and durability of the Russian defensive weapons.

“The Russian weapons are mechanical, reliable, user-friendly and way more economical [compared to their foreign analogues]. The searchlights and detectors of homemade bombs can also be easily assembled and disassembled right on the spot,” he noted.

“Such weapons can be used in operations like Euphrates Shield and the one to liberate Raqqa,” Burcin Girgin emphasized..



