00:36 GMT +315 May 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    Warsaw Condemns Latest North Korean Missile Test as Threat to Peace

    Warsaw has condemned the North Korean missile test as a threat to security and peace in the region and to the international non-proliferation and arms control system.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns the latest missile test by North Korea and considers it a threat to security in the region, the press office of the ministry said Sunday in a statement.

    "We condemn today’s ballistic missile test carried out by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Actions by Pyongyang authorities pose a threat to security and peace in the region and to the international non-proliferation and arms control system," the statement reads.

    The ministry called on North Korea to stop provocations violating UN Security Council resolutions.

    "We urge the North Korean authorities to return to dialogue and to conducting a peaceful foreign policy, based on mutual trust. We are prepared to support actions aimed at building lasting security and stability in the region," the statement adds.

    Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a missile, which fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles. The move has been criticized by a number of countries, including the United States and South Korea.

    Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

