UK Private Highgate School Plans to Allow Boys Wear Skirts - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The administration of the UK leading private Highgate School intends to introduce a gender-neutral uniform, allowing male pupils to wear skirts, media reported Sunday.
"If they [boys] feel happier [wearing skirts] and more secure in who they are, it must be a good thing," Highgate School headmaster Adam Pettitt said, as quoted by the newspaper.
Pettitt added that the school would serve as mediator between pupils and parents on this issue.
In June, media reported that about 80 UK state schools introduced gender-neutral uniforms, including 40 primary schools.
All comments
Show new comments (0)