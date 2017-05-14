UK Private Highgate School Plans to Allow Boys Wear Skirts - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The administration of the UK leading private Highgate School intends to introduce a gender-neutral uniform, allowing male pupils to wear skirts, media reported Sunday.

According to The Sunday Times newspaper, the groups set up by the students call for gender-neutral lavatories, making teachers use gender-neutral pronouns, and are consulted by the school authorities on the introduction of a mix-and-match gender neutral uniform. Girls are already allowed to wear trousers as part of the uniform, while boys cannot wear skirts.

"If they [boys] feel happier [wearing skirts] and more secure in who they are, it must be a good thing," Highgate School headmaster Adam Pettitt said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Pettitt added that the school would serve as mediator between pupils and parents on this issue.

In June, media reported that about 80 UK state schools introduced gender-neutral uniforms, including 40 primary schools.