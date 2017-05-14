Register
14 May 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland

    Poroshenko Says US Engaged in Normandy Format on Donbass Conflict Settlement

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Washington is engaged in the work of the Normandy format on settling the conflict in Donbass.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    On the Precipice: Poroshenko's Own Gov't, US, EU Attack Him Over Donbass Blockade
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The United States is engaged in the work of the Normandy format on settling the conflict in Donbass, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Sunday.

    The Normandy Four contact group on Ukraine crisis comprises Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine.

    "I want to stop any discussions that it would be more effective for us to bring the United States into the Normandy format. I highlight that it is engaged [in this format] and it will be. All the time, including under the previous administration… there was a respective diplomat in the rank of ambassador, who was fully informed about the content of the talks in the Normandy format, and they were coordinated with our US partners," Poroshenko said during a press conference.

    Members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) stand in the village of Shyrokyne, Donetsk region on July 4, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ANATOLII STEPANOV
    SMM Member Killed by Donbass Car Blast Was US Citizen – Deputy Chief Monitor
    In February, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel spoke in favor of maintaining the current format of four-way ministerial meetings on Ukraine, while staying in touch with the United States.

    In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict in Donbass signed the Minsk peace accords in order to cease fire in the crisis-torn region. Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, as the members of the Normandy Four, helped negotiate the Donbass ceasefire. The truce, however, has been repeatedly breached, with Kiev forces and Donbas militia accusing each other of violating it.

    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, Normandy Group, Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine, United States
