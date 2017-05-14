Register
17:01 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Exclusion zone on eve of 27th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

    Kiev's Plan to End Reliance on Russian Nuclear Fuel May End in Rolling Blackouts

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Furman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 23120

    Kiev officials are making an effort to cut their nuclear energy sector's ties with Russia, first talking about replacing Russian nuclear fuel with a foreign analogue, and now, by building a radioactive materials storage facility in Chernobyl. Observers worry Kiev's political games could end up leaving the country without electrical power.

    Kiev has moved to accelerate the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Minister of Ecology Ostap Semerak said Thursday. The facility will allow Ukraine to repatriate its spent radioactive materials from Russia, where they are currently being stored.

    "We must take [our] radioactive waste materials out of Russia. These had been sent for processing and 20 years of storage in Chelyabinsk [Russia]. The return of the materials was postponed several times due to lack of proper infrastructure, first to 2016, and subsequently, to 2018," Semerak explained, in a post on his Facebook page.

    Nuclear power
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Find Solution to Rule Out Chernobyl-Like Nuclear Accidents
    Ukraine currently pays Russia about $200 million a year to process the spent fuel assemblies from its nuclear power plants, and the storage of any leftover nuclear waste. Removal of the fuel from Ukraine to Russia is carried out under the framework of an intergovernmental agreement signed in 1993. 

    Since the February 2014 Maidan coup d'état, authorities in Kiev have been looking for ways to reduce dependence on the Russian nuclear energy sector in the operation of its four nuclear power plants, which have a total of 15 reactors and generate over 60% of Ukraine's electricity.

    In October 2016, after Ukrainian lawmakers approved the construction of a dry storage facility in Chernobyl, Energy Minister Igor Nasalik praised MPs, and said it was a step in the right direction in reducing dependence on Russia. "Every year, Ukraine had paid $200 million for the disposal of the spent nuclear fuel. Starting in 2017, we will not have to pay, since we'll have our own storage facilities," the minister said.

    Although construction did not end up moving forward on time, Kiev decided to go ahead and stop paying Moscow anyway. Last May, Rosatom confirmed that it had postponed accepting nuclear materials from Kiev due to non-payment; Moscow also cut off the supply of new nuclear fuel to Ukraine's power plants, leading to the threat of brownouts. Kiev, already facing an energy crisis at the time, quickly resumed payment.

    Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station (file photo)
    © Wikipedia/ Maxim Gavrilyuk
    Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station (file photo)

    Furthermore, as Svobodnaya Pressa contributor Andrei Polunin pointed out, Kiev's European patrons don't exactly share Minister Nasalik's optimism about Ukraine's homegrown nuclear storage facility. "Representatives of leading nuclear industry organizations of Europe have marked their concern over Ukraine's plans, since the project goes against nuclear safety norms and creates the risks of accidents."

    "It must be assumed that what scares the Europeans is not the nuclear storage facility itself, so much as the country in which it is planned to be built," Polunin added. "This is the country where Lviv mayor Andri Sadovy proposed making Chernobyl a national landfill for the dumping garbage from across the country. It's the same country where Radical Party MP Oleg Lyashko introduced a bill proposing Ukraine's exit from the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons…"

    Smoke rises from cooling towers of the nuclear power plant Temelin near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic (File)
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Nuclear Economic Warfare: US Going After Russian-Made Reactors in Europe
    Speaking to the online newspaper, Igor Ostretsov, a nuclear physicist and the deputy director of the Russian Research Institute of Nuclear Power Engineering, suggested that the Chernobyl storage facility is being built not to reduce dependence on Russia, but to prepare for the chaos that would result if the operations at Ukraine's nuclear power plants were halted. 

    To begin with, the expert stressed that Ukraine is already 100% dependent on Russian nuclear fuel. "It's true that in recent years, there have been talks about the American company Westinghouse supplying Ukraine with fuel…But things didn't work out: Westinghouse Nuclear has been sold to the Swedes, and is on the verge of bankruptcy."

    Russian officials and nuclear physicists had earlier warned that Westinghouse fuel assemblies were not fully compatible with Ukraine's Soviet-designed nuclear technology, and thus posed risks to the safety of its nuclear plant operations. Furthermore, Ostretsov pointed out that the Westinghouse fuel, and other options that Kiev was considering, would still have to be sourced in Russia.

    Finally, Ostretsov explained that possibly the most important factor was the expected global crunch in nuclear power plant uranium supplies, expected to begin as soon as next year.

    "In 2017, the infamous Gore-Chernomyrdin agreement, whose operation was extended from 2015-2017, is reaching its end," the expert said. "Between 1993 and 2013 Russia, according to an intergovernmental agreement signed with the United States (the so-called Gore-Chernomyrdin deal) processed 500 tons of its weapons-grade uranium into low-enriched uranium for American nuclear power plants and sold it to the US. Over the course of 15 years, Russian uranium provided for 10% of all electricity generated in the US. Russia earned $12 billion under the deal, but according to expert estimates made on the basis of declassified US materials in 1996, this was significantly less than the delivered uranium was actually worth."

    Russian Nuclear fuel plant (file photo)
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Subbotin
    Russian Nuclear fuel plant (file photo)

    "Termination of the program means that this year the world – and first and foremost the United States, will face an acute shortage of nuclear fuel," Ostretsov stressed. "Global enriched uranium production amounts to about 40-50,000 tons per year. Meanwhile, there are about 400 nuclear power plants in the world, which need about 70,000 tons of low-enriched uranium a year to function. This means there is a deficit of 20-30,000 tons. For now, this deficit is closed by 'burning through' Soviet nuclear warheads. But as soon as Russia stops doing this, Moscow will face the question: who to prioritize for the remaining nuclear fuel…the US or Ukraine?"

    According to the expert, the answer is obvious. "Yes, America is our geopolitical adversary, but Ukraine is no longer exactly a friendly state, either. Furthermore, we simply do not need a US collapse. If the US is left without fuel for its nuclear power plants, 40% of the power generation capacity of the US East Coast will stop."

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    16
    As for Ukraine, Ostretsov believes that the country may be left without the necessary nuclear fuel, if shortages arise. Such shortages will lead to a chaotic collapse of the country's nuclear power industry, hence the creation of the nuclear storage facility at Chernobyl. "The storage facility is not needed so much by Ukraine, since it does not solve the problem of energy dependence from Russia, as is needed by the US and the West, who understand that any impending power cuts in Ukraine are fraught with serious risks."

    Ultimately, the expert warned that absent a new Russian-US deal to renew the Gore-Chernomyrdin agreement, Ukraine's nuclear industry may come to face severe shortages as early as next year.

    Related:

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Russian Scientists Find Solution to Rule Out Chernobyl-Like Nuclear Accidents
    Ukraine's Nuclear Energy Sector Ready to Switch to US Westinghouse Fuel
    Rising Accident Rate in Ukraine's Nuclear Sector Worries Ex-Chernobyl Director
    Tags:
    nuclear power, Westinghouse, Rosatom, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok