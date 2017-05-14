Snap Parliamentarian Elections in Austria to Take Place in Autumn - Chancellor

© AFP 2017/ SAMUEL KUBANI Austrian FM Kurz Calls for Snap Election Following Vice-Chancellor's Resignation

VIENNA (Sputnik)Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Sunday that he expected parliamentarian elections in Austria, which were scheduled for 2018, to take place in autumn 2017.

"Definitely, and I have already stressed that, the new elections will take place in autumn this year," Kern said as aired by the ORF broadcaster.

The chancellor, who is also leading the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO), added that the decision would be taken in the upcoming days during discussions with coalition partners from christian democratic Austrian People's Party (OVP).

OVP is choosing a new leader on Sunday after Austrian Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner resigned from this position. Austrian Foreign Minster Sebastian Kurz has reportedly the best chances to become OVP's chairman.

Earlier this week, Kurz called for snap parliamentarian elections and suggested holding elections on the same day when Germany is going to elect a new parliament, that is September 24, 2017. The minister also declined chancellor's proposal to let the coalition work further in order to implement reforms in the country.

