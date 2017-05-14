Register
01:52 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    View of Athens

    Russian Embassy in Greece Checking if Russians Were on Derailed Greek Train

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    The Russian embassy in Greece is verifying whether there are Russians among those injured in the passenger train, which got off the rails near the city of Thessaloniki, a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik.

    A long-distance train had collided with a suburban train without passengers in western part of Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Railway Traffic in Moscow Resumed Following Train Crash
    ATHENS (Sputnik) — Late on Saturday, the passenger train traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki got off the rails near the city of Thessaloniki, with the locomotive crashing into a residential building. According to media reports, about ten people were injured, including two critically.

    "According to the preliminary information from local authorities, there are no Russians among the injured people. We are now verifying this information," the spokesperson said.

    There were some 100 passengers in the train, according to media reports. The incident reportedly took place at 21:40 local time [18:40 GMT].

    Related:

    Bulgarian Ministers to Hold Emergency Meeting on Hitrino Train Crash
    Bulgarian Interior Ministry Equates Train Crash Damage to Natural Disaster
    Putin Offers Condolences to Rouhani on Deadly Iran Train Crash – Kremlin
    Tags:
    casualties, train, derailment, Russia, Athens, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok