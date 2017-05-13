Casualties Reported After Train Carrying Dozens of Passengers Derails in Greece

The OSE Intercity passenger train was heading from Athens to Thessaloniki with about 100 passengers onboard when all five carriages derailed at 9:40 pm local time near the town of Adendro, less than 40 kilometers from the train's destination. The train's engine crashed into a nearby building, and at least 10 have been injured, two seriously. The driver is among those badly hurt.

A dozen fire brigades have been deployed to the area to help passengers escape jammed carriage cars. Local media report that carriages have been badly crumpled and rescue personnel are searching them for trapped passengers. Themanews reports that rescue teams are trying to extract five people from two separate cars, three from the first carriage and two from the second. The resident of the house is also reportedly trapped.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The injured are being transported to local hospitals.