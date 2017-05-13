Berlin Suggests Expanding German-French Political, Economic Cooperation

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has suggested that the cooperation between Paris and Berlin in such spheres as economy and foreign policy should be expanded, the Spiegel magazine reported Saturday, citing a document obtained from the German Foreign Ministry.

According to the document "Elysee 2.0 — new impulses to German-French cooperation" named after Elysee treaty of friendship between Germany and France signed in 1963, Gabriel proposes a joint budget for eurozone, as well as joint French-German investment in science, transport infrastructure and online networks.

As for the foreign policy, the minister suggests establishing a position of a EU commissioner, which will be occupied by representatives of Germany and France on rotation basis. Gabriel also proposed joint representation in such international organizations as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The idea of joint budget for eurozone, which was expressed by French President-elect Emmanuel Macron, was also supported by German chancellor nominee from Social Democratic Party Martin Schulz earlier this week. Schulz said that it would be sensible, since EU members had joint tasks to be fulfilled.

On Monday, the French leader is expected to pay an official visit to Germany, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.