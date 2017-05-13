Berlin Suggests Expanding German-French Political, Economic Cooperation

According to the document "Elysee 2.0 — new impulses to German-French cooperation" named after Elysee treaty of friendship between Germany and France signed in 1963, Gabriel proposes a joint budget for eurozone, as well as joint French-German investment in science, transport infrastructure and online networks.
As for the foreign policy, the minister suggests establishing a position of a EU commissioner, which will be occupied by representatives of Germany and France on rotation basis. Gabriel also proposed joint representation in such international organizations as the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
On Monday, the French leader is expected to pay an official visit to Germany, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
