UK Brexit Secretary Says EU Officials, Media Seek His Dismissal

"All these stories are briefing against me trying to get me sacked — which of course is a compliment by the way. If they don’t want me across the table, there is a reason for that – it is in Britain’s interests, not theirs," Davis told The Telegraph in an interview.
Davis claimed Juncker's team wanted to dampen his and Prime Minister Theresa May’s popularity at home because a victory of the ruling Conservative in the June snap election would strengthen London's hand in talks on its relationship with the European Union.
