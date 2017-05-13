UK Brexit Secretary Says EU Officials, Media Seek His Dismissal

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Germans Say 'Nein' to Special Relationship With UK After Brexit

LONDON (Sputnik) — A German paper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine, implied in an April report that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was skeptical about the success of the talks after meeting UK top officials in Brussels.

"All these stories are briefing against me trying to get me sacked — which of course is a compliment by the way. If they don’t want me across the table, there is a reason for that – it is in Britain’s interests, not theirs," Davis told The Telegraph in an interview.

Davis claimed Juncker's team wanted to dampen his and Prime Minister Theresa May’s popularity at home because a victory of the ruling Conservative in the June snap election would strengthen London's hand in talks on its relationship with the European Union.