Register
04:38 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Paks Nuclear Power Plant

    Hungarian MP Hails Deal on Expansion of Paks NPP With Russia as 'Breakthrough'

    © East News/ Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila Volgyi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10820

    A Hungarian lawmaker has praised the Budapest-Moscow agreement on the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), saying it will resolve in a long-term perspective the energy issue for Hungarians.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreement between Budapest and Moscow on joint construction of two additional reactors at the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) is groundbreaking as the sides had overcame all obstacles on the way to the project’s implementation, the chair of the Hungarian parliament's foreign affairs committee said Friday.

    "The agreement on the Paks NPP could be characterized as a breakthrough. We understand the importance of this deal for Russia. It is also clear for Hungary that in a long-term perspective we can count on nuclear energy, which will be produced thanks to cooperation with Russia," Zsolt Nemeth, said at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Konstantin Kosachev in Moscow.

    The Hungarian lawmaker added that Budapest hopes to develop joint projects with Russia in other spheres, such as the infrastructure, water management and transport.

    "I think that the Paks NPP is a flagship of our bilateral relations, which will cause the development in other spheres," Nemeth said.

    Paks Nuclear Power Plant
    © East News/ Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila Volgyi
    Russia Certain Hungary to Clarify Paks Nuclear Plant Issue to EU Commission
    In March, the European Commission said that it has cleared the project to construct new units for the Paks after scrutiny over public procurement.

    In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed a deal to build units 5 and 6 at Paks, to be fitted with Russian VVER-1200 reactors. Russia is expected to provide Hungary with a loan of up to 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) to complete the project. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that the construction of the two new nuclear units is expected to begin in 2018.

    The Paks NPP is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Budapest and 5 kilometers from the town of Paks. The station was built with participation of Soviet specialists in 1980s. The nuclear power plant generates more than 50 percent of the country’s energy.

    Related:

    Hungary, Euratom Clear All Issues on Russian Nuclear Fuel Supplies
    Euratom Gives Go-Ahead to Russia-Hungary Nuclear Supply Deal
    Tags:
    Paks nuclear power plant, Russia, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok