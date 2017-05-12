Ex-French PM Juppe Denies Report of Deal on New Cabinet With Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to RTL, Macron and Juppe, a member of The Republicans conservative party, also picked Le Havre Mayor Edouard Philippe as future prime minister.

However, Juppe immediately dismissed the report as a lie.

La capacité d'invention et de mensonge de certains médias n'a aucune limite. Il n'y a évidemment aucun accord Juppé/Macron!!!! — Alain Juppé (@alainjuppe) May 12, 2017

​"The capacity of invention and lies of certain media has no limit. There is obviously no Juppé / Macron agreement!!!!," Juppe wrote in his Twitter blog demanding that RTL refute its "false report" on the agreement with Macron.

On Wednesday, the French government tendered its resignation as a formal step after an official approval of the presidential election results by the Constitutional Court.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the election with 20.7 million votes forming 66.1 percent of the ballots. His right-wing rival Marine Le Pen was supported by 10.6 million of voters which corresponds to 33.9 percent of ballots.

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande is expected to delegate his powers to Macron on Sunday.