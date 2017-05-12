UK NHS Says Hit By Massive Ransomware Cyberattack

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Several NHS organizations have been compromised by a ransomware cyberattack, most likely the Wanna Decryptor virus, the UK arms-length body of the Department of Health NHS Digital said in a statement on Friday.

"The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor. This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors," the statement read.

The NHS Digital said it had no evidence so far that patient data had been accessed by the virus.

"NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organizations and ensure patient safety is protected," the organization said.

According to the UK media, medics across the United Kingdom reported messages flashing on their computer screens demanding money to remove the restriction.

The BBC broadcaster reported that there were messages in similar infections in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine but it was unclear if these cyberattacks were connected.

