Register
16:30 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Pilots walk in front of a Tornado GR4 aircraft at the British Royal Air Force airbase RAF Marham in Norfolk in east England on December 2, 2015.

    Think Tank Warns of 'Profound Effect' of Brexit on UK Defense Capability

    © AFP 2017/ Philip Coburn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 710

    A new report says that Brexit could have a "profound effect on the options that are available for the UK's defense and security policies" and that "ambitious plans" for future military capability announced in the 2015 defense review "exceeded the limited resources" available.

    In its latest assessment of the UK military capability, the military think tank, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), says that the next British Government may have to consider bringing forward a new strategic defense review, currently slated for 2020.

    ​RUSI warned that "ambitious plans for future military capability announced in the 2015 SDSR exceeded the limited resources that were made available for their fulfilment."

    "The forthcoming Brexit negotiations — in relation to both economic and security relationships with the EU — could still have a profound effect on the options that are available for the UK's defense and security policies," the report said.

    ​"When the last Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) was published in November 2015, it was assumed that the next one would not take place until 2020. The new government that takes office after the UK general election on 8 June will have to decide whether to stick to this timetable. One plausible outcome is that the launch of the next SDSR is brought forward to late 2018, by which time the implications of Brexit — economic and strategic — should have become much clearer," RUSI said.

    Brexit Uncertainty

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has formally notified the European Council that Britain is leaving the EU — following the referendum, June 23, 2016 — but has called an election in the hope of gaining a greater working majority in the House of Commons to gain her negotiating advantage in Brussels.

    US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, shakes hands with British Secretary of State for Defense Michael Fallon
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    In the Name of Defense: UK-US Relations 'Most Important Ever' Amid Brexit Affair

    However, RUSI argues that — for Britain to maintain its obligation to spend two percent of GDP on defense, required by NATO — a "mini-review" of defense commitments during 2017 is therefore a distinct possibility, helping to keep defense finances on a relatively stable footing until the government is ready to hold a new Spending Review, taking account of the shape of the Brexit deal.

    "At a time of increased uncertainty about what Brexit means for the UK's international role, the dual commitments on defense and aid will be used to make the case that 'Global Britain' is much more than just a slogan. Yet this probably also means that, until the medium-term fiscal impact of Brexit has been clarified, current plans for defense spending are unlikely to change. No major new injection of cash into the defense budget, at least for the next two years, seems to be on the cards," RUSI said.

    Related:

    UK Aims to Reinforce Its Global Role With New Defense Strategy
    UK Defense Secretary Urges NATO States to Increase Defense Spending
    UK Not Meeting 2% of GDP NATO Defense Spending Requirement
    UK Invests $5Mln in Submarine Training School - Defense Ministry
    Tags:
    military action, submarine, aircraft carrier, military, Royal United Services Institute, British Royal Navy, NATO, RAF (UK), British army, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok