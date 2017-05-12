Register
16:30 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    8 Arab Princesses Go on Trial in Belgium for 'Modern Slavery'

    8 Arab Princesses Go on Trial in Belgium for Modern Slavery

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    138080

    Eight princesses from the United Arab Emirates have been accused of bringing at least twenty servants to Belgium without a work visa, and then holding them in inhumane conditions, with limited food and no beds to sleep on. The case could have far-reaching consequences for the fight against modern slavery.

    Modern slavery
    © Flickr/ Howard Revis
    Filipina Maid Enslaved in Kuwait for Nine Years
    Sheikha al-Nahyan and her seven daughters, from the United Arab Emirates, were regular visitors to Belgium.

    Their accommodation of choice was the luxury suite in the Conrad Hotel in Brussels, while their — at least — twenty female servants, whom they brought along with them, waited on them 24 hours a day.

    But in 2008, their lifestyle was met with an abrupt interruption.

    One of their servants escaped and went to the police.

    Her story was one of long-term suffering. She claimed that she and the other servants were forced to work long hours, sometimes without enough food, and were not provided beds to sleep on, and had their visas confiscated from them. 

    The Belgium police launched an investigation and found that the women were indeed living in "inhumane conditions".

    However, nearly a decade later Sheikha al-Nahyan and her seven daughters have not been convicted on any crimes.

    Car wash
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Family 'Devastated' After Man Lived and Died as Modern Slave in London

    They are now all facing trial, but their lawyers continue to maintain that proceedings against them are unfair and illegal.

    Sheikha al-Nahyan is a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, and their influence extends internationally.

    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan is the owner of Manchester City football club in England.

    The royal family's lawyer repeatedly claimed Belgium police had violated the princesses' rights by searching their hotel rooms.

    However, the Belgium justice system is now pressing ahead with the case. The women face charges of human trafficking and breaching Belgian labor regulations.

    If the al-Nahyan princesses are convicted, the ruling could set a significant precedent against modern slavery.

    Human rights activists accuse several Gulf States of supporting modern slavery through a servant system called Kafala, active in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

    It allows employers to become the legal guardian of servants who are allowed to be beaten. All such servants must also seek permission from their employees before being free to seek new employment.

    However, some European human rights groups fear that the case has already been delayed for too long, and that Kafala will be allowed to persist.

    Speaking to German newspaper Deutsche Welle, a spokeswoman for Belgian human rights organization Myria, Patricia LeCocq, said:

    "If the court decides there is enough evidence to support a charge of human trafficking, the accused may have to pay compensation to their employees and may even face a prison sentence.

    "But the problem is that this case is already several years old. Even if the princesses are convicted, chances are the verdict could be very mild," she said.

    Related:

    UK Traffickers Ferry Underage Girls to Hotel and Sell Them for Sex
    Slave Labor Exposed in British Factories Could 'Compete With Bangladesh'
    Family 'Devastated' After Man Lived and Died as Modern Slave in London
    Tags:
    slavery, princess, crime, modern slavery, human trafficking, human rights, police, Brussels, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok