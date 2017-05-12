Register
15:00 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Asylum seekers in refugee centre located in the former military barracks in Hennala in Lahti, Finland (File)

    Finland's Mainly Muslim Recent Migrants Sell Sex to Make Ends Meet

    © AP Photo/ Ulander/Lehtikuva
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (133)
    0 28910

    Refugees and illegal immigrants are increasingly engaged in prostitution in Finland. While the exact extent of the shadow market remains to be estimated, this phenomenon is getting increasingly popular, as selling sex has proven to be a real way of earning money.

    Pupils in Kampala, Uganda
    © AFP 2017/ STUART PRICE
    Uganda Schools Well-to-Do Finland on Integration of Refugees
    According to the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, about 70 percent of all workers in the sex market are foreigners, but recently asylum seekers and illegal immigrants have joined their ranks.

    Finnish researcher Niina Vuolajärvi cited financial difficulties as the foremost reason pushing refugees to the streets. According to her, migrants in Finland often have two alternatives, to seek employment in the shadow economy for a measly pay of several euros per hour or go into prostitution, which is paid much more generously.

    Helsingin Sanomat's journalist went underground together with Iraqi "Kadar," who has lived in Finland for several years. By his own admission, he got involved in prostitution by accident. Only two months after his arrival in Finland, he was approached by a Finn who offered him 50 euros for a sexual intercourse. Kadar agreed, since this was equal to half his monthly allowance at the accommodation center. Apart from replenishing Kadar's wallet, however, this event also gave him gonorrhea.

    A norwegian muslim family is pictured at a crossroad in Oslo
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN
    Desperate Refugee Kids Selling Sex to Survive in Norway
    Nevertheless, Kadar went on making money selling himself after the accident, only using precautions. By his own admission, he started two profiles in the social media, where he got in touch with fellow refugees in the same business. Since then he has had 15 regular customers, all men. Kadar's usual fee varies from 50 to 60 euros.

    Needless to say, asylum seekers involved in prostitution are trying to hide their occupation, because their culture strongly condemns such interaction. Another reason is the rebuke of fellow tenants at refugee accommodations.

    Since 2015, 38,000 asylum seekers have applied to the Finnish authorities, and about 19,000 still reside in refugee accommodations anticipating a decision. About 11,000 have already been denied residence permits. According to an earlier estimate by Interior Minister Paula Risikko, hundreds of them will remain in the country illegally. So far, the Finnish authorities have lost track of about 4,000 asylum seekers, many of which are believed to have traveled to another country.

    A view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki
    © AFP 2017/ JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    Finland Paves Way for Mass Deportations of Migrants, Igniting Protests
    The number of illegal immigrants slated for expulsion may increase further, as Finland seems to have commenced procedures to deport asylum seekers back to the Middle East. Dozens of special flights have been arranged since the beginning of 2016. The most recent wave of expulsions, though, stirred strong reactions, triggering bitter criticism from both human rights activists and the deportees themselves. In recent weeks, parts of Helsinki have turned into areas of perennial demonstrations by advocates of humanitarian immigration and their opponents.

    The City of Helsinki is providing immigrants whose residence applications have been rejected with primary assistance in the form of food vouchers. Under some circumstances, undocumented immigrants may even be given social assistance in the form of cash payments.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (133)

    Related:

    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    Sweden Sounds the Alarm: Refugee Children Forced to Sell Sex
    New Sexual Revolution in Norway: Oslo May Decriminalize Brothels, Again
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Paula Risikko, Middle East, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok