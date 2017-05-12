After South Africa, Ukraine Turns to US to Get Coal Supplies

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine will discuss with US experts the possibility of coal imports from the United States soon, Energy Minister Igor Nasalik said Thursday, the day Ukraine had extended its energy emergency for another month.
In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbas blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbas, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)