En Marche! Names 428 Candidates for French Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The party's Secretary General Richard Ferrand stressed during a press conference that the party upheld its promise to have a balance of male and female candidates, naming 214 candidates of each sex. Additionally, the promise to have half of the candidates come from civil society was also fulfilled.

"A total of 52 percent of candidates came from the civil society, they have never held an electoral mandate," Ferrand said.

He added that none of the named candidates previously had a criminal record.

According to Ferrand, the rest of the candidates for the legislature's 577 seats were still to discuss. He pointed out that the party sought to gain a majority in the parliament.

"We want to build a majority for change and therefore obtain for La Republique en Marche an absolute majority in the national assembly," Ferrand said.

The two-round legislative election in France is scheduled for June 11 and June 18.

On May 7, Macron won the French presidential run-off with 66.1 percent of votes, defeating right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen. Following the election, Macron resigned as the leader of the En Marche! political movement, while the party itself was renamed into La Republique En Marche.

