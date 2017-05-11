Macron’s Headquarters Subjected to Cyberattacks Since December - Representative

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Friday, tens of thousands of emails were purportedly stolen from accounts of Macron’s political movement and posted online. The Macron campaign confirmed it had been the target of a massive hacking attack but said the leak was laced with fake papers to spread lies ahead of Sunday’s French presidential election.

"What happened Friday is the conclusion of what has been happening since December," Mahjoubi said, as quoted by the France Inter radio station.

In April, French media reported citing representatives of Trend Micro Inc., a global security software company, that from March 15 to April 12, the Fancy Bear hacker group, which is allegedly linked to the Russian security services, had tried to get access to Macron's En Marche! party's servers. The French Network and Information Security Agency, however, said that there was no evidence to suspect this group of cyberattacks, according to media reports.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in foreign elections, calling them absurd.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!