20:48 GMT +311 May 2017
    Germany Calls on Providers of Internet to Share Data on Security Incidents

    According to reports, German Federal Office for Information Security called on internet services providers for more cooperation for security incidents that may result in leaks of personal data.

    Flags of Germany and China. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Germany Calls on China to Counter Protectionism by Opening Internal Market
    BERLIN (Sputnik) The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) on Thursday called on internet services providers for more cooperation for security incidents that may result in leaks of personal data.

    “The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) demands that international providers of internet services must more cooperate with the BSI in case of security incidents that affect German citizens,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the companies must inform the BSI about systematic vulnerabilities.

    The statement was made amid the BSI disappointment with the refusal of the Yahoo! company to cooperate with the agency on the cases of mass leakage of personal data through its services.

    “Unfortunately, Yahoo! has not responded to our request for information on the incidents, which also affect German citizens. We have another view of the trustful and constructive dialogue. Yahoo! undoubtedly failed to protect itself from cyberattack and ensure safety of its customer databases, which an IT company is expected to do,” BSI President Arne Schoenbohm said.

    According to the BSI, the personal data of about a billion Yahoo! users was leaked in 2013 and of almost 500 million in 2014. Data of around 32 million users was subjected to cyberattacks in 2015-2016.

