EU Joins Convention on Combating Violence Against Women - Press Release

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The European Union on Thursday joined the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, six years after the convention was opened for signature, a press release said.

"By deciding to join the Istanbul Convention, the European Union confirms its commitment to combating violence against women within its territory and globally, and strengthens the existing legal framework and its capacity to act… All EU member states have already signed the Convention," the press release read.

Joining the convention reaffirms EU major role in eradicating discrimination based on gender and fighting against violations of human rights.

Violence against women is a pressing problem in the European Union, as every third woman there has been a victim of physical or sexual violence since the age of 15.

The Istanbul Convention against violence against women and domestic violence was opened for signature on May 11, 2011 and entered into force in August 2014. Turkey became the first country to ratify the convention in 2012.

The convention aims at preventing violence, victims protection and ensuring that perpetrators get punished.

