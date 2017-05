© Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky Macron May Meet Striking Workers at Whirlpool Plant in Northern France Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The workers at a GM&S automobile parts factory in La Souterraine commune in central France threaten to blow up the premises as the factory is in danger of being closed down, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the France Bleu broadcaster, the workers placed gas bottles and gasoline containers at the site and are blocking access to it.

The employees of the factory are reportedly open to negotiations and hoping to save jobs.

The factory in La Souterraine, which employs 283 people, was pronounced insolvent in December 2016 and given until May 23 to find a new owner.

