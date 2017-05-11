Register
14:44 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator, French Michel Barnier, in charge of the preparation and conduct of the negotiations with Britain under article 50 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) speaks during a press conference on December 6, 2016, at the European Commission in Brussells.

    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Addresses Irish Politicians Over Border Question

    © AP Photo/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, met Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny and other politicians in the Irish Parliament, May 11 - the second time he has visited the country in his role - to press home his case for a soft border with the UK post-Brexit, in a sign of the immense sensitivity of the "Irish border" question.

    Customs controls were introduced on the frontier in April 1923, following the establishment of the Irish Free State, which saw the island of Ireland split between what is now Ireland, in the south, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. These controls were maintained, with varying degrees of severity, for 70 years, until 1 January 1993, when controls were withdrawn as part of the EU single market.

    ​The issue of border controls has been extremely sensitive, in view of the so-called Troubles throughout the 20th century, which escalated in the 1960 with violence between republicans — who want a united Ireland — and nationalists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the EU.

    There were police and army checkpoints throughout the Troubles, which were removed following the Good Friday Agreement, but their memory remains a sensitive issue.

    The situation was exacerbated following the referendum, June 23, 2016, in which the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU, but Northern Ireland (along with Scotland) voted to remain. Now, Barnier — who leads the Brexit negotiations on behalf of the Commission and the remaining EU 27 — must enforce the Commission's guidelines, which clearly state the Irish border question must be resolved at an early stage of Brexit talks.

    ​"The Union has consistently supported the goal of peace and reconciliation enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts, and continuing to support and protect the achievements, benefits and commitments of the Peace Process will remain of paramount importance," the guidelines say.

    "In view of the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland, flexible and imaginative solutions will be required, including with the aim of avoiding a hard border, while respecting the integrity of the Union legal order. In this context, the Union should also recognize existing bilateral agreements and arrangements between the United Kingdom and Ireland which are compatible with EU law."

    'Beyond Brexit'

    Addressing a meeting of the European People's Party, May 11, Taoiseach Kenny said the negotiations needed to be constructive in order to maintain trade and security over the frontier.

    ​"We cannot have a hard border as we had before. We believe it is crucial that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom is managed in a constructive and cooperative fashion. Ireland will compete for any opportunities that arise as a result of Brexit. Ireland offers many competitive advantages to companies. Europe's agenda goes beyond Brexit. It extends to a future of continued prosperity," Kenny said.

    Related:

    Juncker: EU Against Hard Border Between Ireland, Northern Ireland After Brexit
    'Hard Border' Brexit Fears Exposed Between Northern Ireland and the Republic
    Northern Ireland: Fresh Fears Over 'Hard Border' Amid Talk of 'Hard Brexit'
    Hard Border, Fresh Tensions and a Veto: Could Northern Ireland Block Brexit?
    Tags:
    border control, border checkpoints, Brexit, EU membership, peace process, European People's Party, European Union, Michel Barnier, Enda Kenny, Europe, Britain, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Dublin, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok