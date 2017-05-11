Merkel Says Sees No Need of Increase of Allies' Commitments to NATO to 3% of GDP

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she saw no need in increasing the target of the NATO allies’ spending to 3 percent of their GDP to include development and economic figures as well as diplomacy spending to stabilize countries.

"I don’t see any further necessity of any further commitments to be made," Merkel told a press conference when asked a corresponding question.

