Oil-Greedy Norwegian Gov't Gets Grilled for Excessive Drilling Projects

"When the Conservatives call themselves a party of knowledge, it is remarkable that they nevertheless consistently refuse to listen to advice from environmental experts. The situation has never been so bad," Silje Ask Lundberg, the head of the Society for the Conservation of Nature, said, as quoted by Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.
According to Lundberg, both the incumbent government and its predecessors have the habit of "letting oil politics dictate both environmental and climate policies."
The recent years' decline in the oil industry has cost 45,000 jobs in Norway alone. At present, around 250,000 Norwegians (out of the country's total population of 5.2 million) work in the oil industry. Since the discovery of vast deposits in the Norwegian Sea in the 1960s, oil and gas have been Norway's foremost exports. In 2016, the export value of crude oil and natural gas in 2016 was about 350 billion NOK ($40.5bln), which amounted to approximately 47 percent of the total value of Norway's exports of goods. Therefore, it is no wonder that the government keeps betting on its workhorse to boost the ailing economy.
In late April, Norway doubled its estimates of undiscovered oil and gas resources in its region of the Barents Sea in a formerly disputed area bordering Russia. Consequently, a new forecast by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate predicted about 2.8 billion standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (17.6 billion barrels) to be tapped in the Barents Sea, double the previous estimate of 1.4 billion.
