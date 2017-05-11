What a Dope! German Customs Seizes 90-Pound Cocaine Shipment Intended for Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German customs officers seized an Ecuadorian shipment of over 90 pounds of cocaine bound for Russia, the Customs Investigation Office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Inspectors discovered 35 packets with drugs in carton boxes used to transport bananas. The load was found at the northern port city of Bremerhaven back in April, according to the statement.

"The fight against cocaine trafficking in large ports is our top priority. The number of finds and the quantity of cocaine taken out of circulation has grown significantly," Investigation Office spokesman Stephan Meyns said in the press release.

The customs authority said the shipment could have fetched more than 6 million euros ($6.5 million) on the black market. Investigators are working to determine where it was expected to change hands.