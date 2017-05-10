Bulgaria's Center-Right GERB Party Tables Bill on Majoritarian Electoral System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The pro-EU GERB party, which won a snap election in March, failed to secure an outright majority in the parliament and therefore signed a coalition agreement with the United Patriots party on April 27.

According to the Sofia Globe media outlet, if the bill is approved, each of Bulgaria's 240 lawmakers will be elected in two rounds in single-mandate constituencies.

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms prefer a mixed system combining elements of proportional and majoritarian representation, the news outlet reported.

At the moment, Bulgaria's parliament is elected by proportional representation system in multi-seat constituencies with a 4-percent threshold.

On May 4, the Bulgarian parliament approved the country's new cabinet and the appointment of its new prime minister, the GERB party leader, Boyko Borissov.