German Firms Investigated Over Possible Tax Evasion Via Maltese Companies

"There are branches of major German concerns among the list… The evidences of some semblance of Panama in Europe has existed for a long time," Walter-Borjans said, as quoted by the newspaper, referring to the 2016 offshore accounts scandal.
In April 2016, Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper published materials it claimed came from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, exposing the alleged involvement of a number of world leaders as well as influential figures and their circles in tax havens schemes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)