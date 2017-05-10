Register
19:00 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An EU flag flies in Independence Square in Kiev

    Visa Liberalization With Ukraine Gives EU 'Powerful Leverage' Over Kiev

    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1172 0 0

    The European Union is considering liberalizing the visa regime with Ukraine in the very near future, EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said Tuesday.

    EU's High representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council, in Brussels.
    © AFP 2017/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    EU Intends to Ease Visa Regime With Ukraine in Coming Days - Mogherini
    "We are supporting our Eastern partners, strengthening their economies and their institutions, their resilience and in just a few days we will announce a visa liberalization agreement with our Ukrainian friends," Mogherini told the UN Security Council.

    The EU is committed to upholding the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, Mogherini claimed. She added that for this reason the bloc considers Crimea’s reunification with Russia as "illegal" and will not recognize it.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Russian political analyst Alexander Asafov said that the visa regime between Kiev and Brussels will be eased but this will not be a real visa-free regime.

    "Even Kiev changed the description of this decision and calls it visa liberalization. The reason is that they will not have a real visa-free regime. Nevertheless, the visa regime will be liberalized, probably, in within the agreed period. Now Mogherini just wants her Ukrainian partners to calm down, saying that everything will go according to the plan," Asafov pointed out.

    People take part in a rally, near the National Bank in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Knocking on NATO's Door: Ukraine Has Become a 'Weak Spot of Europe, Creating Trouble for Everyone'
    According to the analyst, the decision gives Brussels additional leverage over Kiev.

    Asafov reminded that in March the EU suspension mechanism was introduced in the event of an uncontrollable migrant influx. The EU Council said the decision was part of an accord on visa liberation with Ukraine and Georgia.

    "Why does the EU need this? They want to support their protégés in Kiev, but from a safe distance, especially taking into account the visa suspension mechanism. This is not costly. This is rather a non-binding diplomatic gesture. What is important, the EU will have leverage [over Ukraine]," he said.

    According to him, this leverage over Kiev would be the risk of losing the "so long-awaited visa free regime."

    "This leverage will be a 'club' in the hands of Brussels. The EU will have powerful leverage over [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko, making him take particular decisions. If a visa-free regime is revoked it would be a serious reputation blow [to Kiev]," Asafov said.

    He also noted that visa liberalization does not indicate  that Ukraine will soon join the European Union.

    US dollar and Ukrainian hryvnia notes
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Demyanchuk
    On the Sidelines: Aid-Deprived Ukraine is 'Turning Into an EU Neo-Сolony'
    "The EU now feels uncertainty over its future in the coming year. Neither in the short-run, nor in the medium term, will Brussels discuss the admission of a highly-corrupted country with a ruined economy," Asafov concluded.

    In early-May, the European Parliament approved the introduction of the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens for short-term travels  to the EU member states.

    "Under the new law, Ukrainians who hold a biometric passport will be able to enter the EU without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period, for tourism, to visit relatives or friends, or for business purposes, but not to work," an official statement by the European Parliament read.

    Visa-free entry for Ukrainians would be available to all EU countries, except for Ireland, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    European Parliament Approves Short-Stay Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine
    EU-Ukraine Visa-Free Travel Begins Amid Ongoing Violent Conflict in Donbass
    EU's Decision on Visa Free Travel for Ukrainians a 'PR Stunt'
    Poroshenko 'Radicalizes His Rhetoric' as World Starts to Ignore Ukraine
    Tags:
    visa-free regime, European Union, Petro Poroshenko, Federica Mogherini, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok