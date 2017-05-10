UK Conservative Party Found Innocent of Alleged Election Expenses Fraud

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates UK Conservative Party Enhances Positions on Local Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Crown Prosecution Service stated earlier in the day that it would not be recommending any criminal charges to be brought against the candidates and election agents working in the regions visited by the Conservative Party's "Battle Bus" over failing to declare relevant expenses on local tax returns.

"We are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along: that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong. These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time," McLoughlin said, as quoted by the BBC News broadcaster.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Labour Party, reportedly said he was "interested and suprised" at the results of the probe, but conceded that all officials involved in the investigation were "independent."

The Conservative candidates were accused of marking their spending, including campaign bus costs, as national rather than regional expenses, which might allow for higher expenditure cap.

The results of the probe were announced a little less than a month before the general election, expected to be held on June 8.