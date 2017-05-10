Register
    In Trump's Footsteps: Lithuania to Splurge On Border Fence With Russia

    Europe
    A construction company in Lithuania has been contracted by the country’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS) to build a 1.3 million euro ($1.4 mln) fence along the Baltic state’s border with Russia.

    “In keeping with a pertinent agreement with the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, Gintreja will soon erect a separation fence along a 44.6 km stretch of the Lithuanian-Russian border. The estimated cost of the project is 1.335 million euros,” the SBGS press service announced on Wednesday.

    According to the SBGS, the two-meter high metal fence along Lithuania’s border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad, which also borders Latvia, will stretch all the way to Neman River where cameras and other security systems were earlier installed along the entire length of Lithuania’s 109 kilometer water frontier.

    The money to build the on-land fence will come from state coffers.

    Lithuanian new Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis speaks during a session of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, in Vilnius
    © AFP 2017/ Petras Malukas
    Fence on Border With Russia to Ensure Economic Security – Lithuania PM
    Until 2020, Lithuania also plans to build a similar fence along the border with Belarus with an eye to keeping illegal migrants out.

    The border between Lithuania and Russia's Kaliningrad runs for 255 kilometers and passes through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then following along the Neman River, Sesupe, Sirvinta, Liepona, Lake Vistytis.

    So far, the border between Lithuania and Kaliningrad region is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.

