VIENNA (Sputnik) — Austrian Vice-Chancellor, Economy Minister and Chairman of the Austrian People's Party Reinhold Mitterlehner announced on Wednesday resignation from all his posts.

"I resign as a party leader and as a member of the government," Mitterlehner told reporters adding that he accomplished enough during the work in the Austrian cabinet.

Mitterlehner has served as the economy minister since 2008 and became vice-chancellor and the party chairman in 2014.