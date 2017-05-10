German Police Detain Several Suspects in Counterterrorism Operation in Leipzig

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the operation had taken place but refused to provide further comments.
The media reported that the operation was likely aimed at the alleged members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups possibly hiding in Germany.
On Tuesday, under similar circumstances, German authorities detained two Syrians who are suspected of being the members of the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).
