German Police Detain Several Suspects in Counterterrorism Operation in Leipzig

German Police Register Over 650 Islamists Capable of Terrorist Acts

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Tag24 online outlet reported that German police Special Deployment Commando (SEK) carried out searches in at least three places of residence, where the suspects were detained.

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the operation had taken place but refused to provide further comments.

The media reported that the operation was likely aimed at the alleged members of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups possibly hiding in Germany.

On Tuesday, under similar circumstances, German authorities detained two Syrians who are suspected of being the members of the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist groups (both banned in Russia).