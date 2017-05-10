About 100,000 People Took Part in Commemorative Events on Victory Day in Riga

RIGA (Sputnik) — On May 9, Russia, as well as a number of countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States and Europe, held commemorative events and marches to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

"According to our figures, 100,000 people attended the events on May 9 at Victory Park," the police press service said.

Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis noted that this year's celebration of Victory Day was less large-scale compared with previous years.

In 2016, the commemorative events in Riga on May 9 comprised 150,000 people, while a year before nearly 220,000 took part in the events, according to the organizers. Victory Day, however, is not a day-off in Latvia, which may explain the lower numbers.