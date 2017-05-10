About 100,000 People Took Part in Commemorative Events on Victory Day in Riga

"According to our figures, 100,000 people attended the events on May 9 at Victory Park," the police press service said.
Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis noted that this year's celebration of Victory Day was less large-scale compared with previous years.
In 2016, the commemorative events in Riga on May 9 comprised 150,000 people, while a year before nearly 220,000 took part in the events, according to the organizers. Victory Day, however, is not a day-off in Latvia, which may explain the lower numbers.
