No Charges Over Alleged Expense Fraud by UK Conservatives in 2015 Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Daily Mirror newspaper's February 2016 story, several members of the parliament of the Conservative Party failed to declare some of the expenses in swing communities. UK police passed files over the allegations to the Crown Prosecution Service last month.

"We have considered files of evidence from 14 police forces in respect of allegations relating to Conservative Party candidates' expenditure during the 2015 General Election campaign … We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the Code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorized," Nick Vamos, CPS Head of Special Crime, said in a statement.

According to Vamos, the CPS received one file from Kent Police recently and is presently considering it.