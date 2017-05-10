Register
12:56 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish police prepare to check an incoming train at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden

    Sweden Has Second Thoughts About ID Checks One Week After Repeal

    © AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (128)
    0 14111

    Last week, the Swedish government decided to repeal ID checks at the Swedish border after being pressured by the EU. However, the ID controls may soon be back due to a sharp increase in asylum immigration.

    Police and customs personnel stop a freight truck at the toll booth at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden, on November 12, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ERLAND VINBERG / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Left Rejoices as Sweden Repeals 'Not Fun' ID Checks, Risking a New Migrant Surge
    The ID checks, which largely irked both Swedish and Danish commuters in Scandinavia's most densely-populated Øresund region and were said to have a detrimental effect on both countries' economy, were abolished for people traveling by train, bus and ferry. The repeal, however, triggered a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers, which critics had predicted.

    In April, approximately 50 people per day sought asylum in Sweden. On Monday alone, however, 112 asylum seekers were registered, which is more than twice as many. Furthermore, the number was reported to have increased gradually ever since the controls were abandoned. Additionally, an increase in the number of people who were rejected at the Swedish border was also registered. Earlier this year, an average of 40 to 100 people were rejected each week. Last weekend alone, however, 88 people were rejected, the Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan reported.

    As the controls were waived following the alleged stabilization of asylum seekers' influx, Swedish Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson emphasized that the government was prepared to reinstate ID controls "should the need arise."

    "We are prepared to reinstate them if a corresponding assessment is made from the authorities," Anna Johansson said.

    A passenger has her ID checked at the train station Copenhagen International Airport in Kastrup to prevent illegal migrants entering Sweden on Monday Jan. 4, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Tariq Mikkel Khan
    Danes Disturbed by Fake Asylum Seekers With Real IDs
    According to Maja Zachrisson, Press Communications Officer at the Infrastructure Ministry, the government's message about re-introduction of ID checks remains in force. However, there was no set threshold of immigration needed for the reinstatement of controls, she added.

    The Danish train company DSB resolved to keep all the equipment for ID checks at hand in order to reposition ID control details within a few days' notice.

    Previously, Michael Mattsson, the head of the Swedish Border Police in the South Region, predicted that the number of asylum seekers was likely to increase further as the message of the abolition of ID checks spread across the globe.

    "I think this is just the beginning of what can happen in the future. The message that the ID checks are gone must be spread before we can actually feel the big effect here in Sweden," Michael Mattsson told Swedish Radio.

    Danish Interior Minister Inger Stojberg holds her phone showing a Danish flags as she attends a Justice and Home Affairs Council at the European Council in Brussels on November 18, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Social Justice Warriors Wince at Danish Integration Minister's Cake Celebrating Migrant Controls
    Last week, a number of high-ranking politicians, including Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, cheered at Sweden's decision to abolish ID checks, which was said to be soon followed by the repeal of temporary border controls, in accordance with EU guidelines. According to the EU Commission's recent recommendations, "internal" border controls in Sweden, Austria, Germany, Denmark and Norway are to be phased out within six months.

    However, the decision to scrap ID checks also triggered a massive outcry from, among others, the Border Police, which cited a dramatic lack of resources to keep track of the recent developments, and the Conservative Party, which voiced concern over the government's migration policy.

    Conservative integration spokesperson Elisabeth Svantesson called this decision "premature" and "ill-conceived" in a series of tweets, whereas her fellow immigration spokesman Johan Forsell called the abolition of border controls "risky." According to Forsell, Sweden was in danger of repeating "what happened in the fall of 2015," when tens of thousands of asylum seekers showed up at the Swedish border. At the peak of the migrant crisis, Sweden took in 163,000 migrants.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (128)

    Related:

    Swedes Grow Weary of Refugees Amid Terror Threats, Crime, Fraud
    Terrorist 'Mecca' Sweden Struggling to Prevent Attacks, Track Rejected Refugees
    Swedish Greens Hit Rock Bottom After Reversing Position on Illegal Immigrants
    Swedish Migration Board Goes Postal as Passports Are Delivered to Wrong People
    Tags:
    ID, border control, Denmark, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Canada Poll Comic
    Giving America the Cold Shoulder
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok