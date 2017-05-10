Register
11:25 GMT +310 May 2017
    German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after a meeting at the International Trade Fair in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2016.

    Merkel’s CDU 7% Ahead of Social Democrats Four Months Before Elections

    © REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headed by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) are currently supported by 36 percent of Germans, a poll showed on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Their main opponent, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), trails behind with 29 percent just four months before the general election.

    Supporters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) hold umbrellas in front of a giant portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an election campaign event in front of the party's headquarter in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 16, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Jamaica? Traffic Light? Afghanistan? A German Government Coalitions Guide

    The Left party comes in a distant third with 8 percent of projected votes, the poll prepared by the Forsa pollster for the German magazine Stern and the RTL broadcaster demonstrated. The Greens party, the Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) are each expected to receive 7 percent of the vote.

    Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann of the German Christian Social Union (CSU) speaks at the party's traditional Ash Wednesday rally in Passau, southern Germany, on March 1, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Thomas Kienzle
    CSU Elects Bavarian Interior Minister as Candidate for German National Election

    A total of 23 percent of respondents said they would not vote or have not decided which party they would support.

    The poll also showed that if the chancellor were elected directly, Merkel would win with a  48 percent backing. Under those same circumstances, former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, who is the incumbent chairman of the SPD, would only be supported by 27 percent of the vote.

    Nine out of ten CDU supporters welcome Merkel as the next German chancellor, whereas Schulz is endorsed by 67 percent of SPD sympathizers, according to the poll.

    Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.

