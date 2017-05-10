Register
06:52 GMT +310 May 2017
    French presidential election winner, En Marche! leader Emmanuel Macron, center left, delivering his victory speech near Louvre, Paris.

    Macron's Win May Show 'Globalists Found Antidote to Rising Populist Tide'

    Europe
    0 46 0 0

    A former adviser to US Senate Republican leadership said in an interview with Sputnik that Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election may show that the globalists may finally have found the antidote to what had seemed a rising populist tide.

    French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    French Economy Needs Shock Remedy, Not Macron's 'Vague' Program - Belgian Party
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election on Sunday was a disaster for his country but may indicate that the globalists have stumbled upon a way to stem the nationalist tide that has been on the rise across the globe, former adviser to US Senate Republican leadership Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    "Emmanuel Macron’s election is a tragedy for democracy, for Europe, and above all, of course, for France," Jatras said on Tuesday. "His victory, especially by such a significant margin, may show that the globalists may finally have found the antidote to what had seemed a rising populist tide."

    The significance of the vote would be felt far beyond the borders of France, Jatras stated.

    "Macron’s win is not just a defeat for Le Pen and the National Front; it is a defeat for France and for Western Civilization. It shows that the corrupt, plutocratic, anti-Christian, anti-national, anti-civilization pseudo-elites have found the formula to ensure their perpetuation in power," Jatras claimed.

    French voters let fear of change determine their choice, Jatras observed.

    "Given a clear choice between a candidate who can only deliver more economic malaise, more unemployment, more uncontrolled migration, more jihad terrorism, and more kowtowing to Brussels, Berlin, and Washington, versus a candidate who sought Make France Great Again, zombiefied voters chose the former," Jatras said.

    The French electorate chose to reject their own historic values, Jatras maintained.

    "Boiled down to its simplest form, Macron’s win shows that the Establishment can elect one of its own against a patriot like Marine Le Pen if they can convince enough of the electorate that it’s ‘racist’ to vote in favor of preserving one’s own country and civilization," Jatras said.

    A woman walks near election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, left, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in Saint Jean Pied de Port, southwestern France, Friday May 5, 2017
    Envoy to US Warns That France May Fall to Far-Fight if Macron's Policies Fail
    Macron has said that French culture does not exist and that there is no such thing as a distinctive French art, Jatras recalled.

    "One is stunned. What country more than la belle France undoubtedly has a beautiful and distinctly national culture? Only a conscious anti-patriot, crude philistine, or total idiot could say the things Macron does. Yet he now is to lead a country whose culture and art whose existence he denies," he noted.

    Macron would fail to address the political, economic, demographic and spiritual crises in France, Jatras predicted.

    "It means only that they have beat back orderly and peaceful attempts by decent, patriotic citizens to change course before it’s too late. If that turns out to be the case, it will only mean that the collapse, when it comes, will be all the more horrible," Jatras warned.

    However, a strong undercurrent rejecting globalism still survived in France, Jatras noted.

    France's Next President Macron Readies War Against Workers' Rights
    "Let us remember that in the first round, three-quarters of French citizens cast their ballots for candidates who to one extent or another wanted to renegotiate or end France’s relationship with the European Union, and maybe NATO too, and to restore ties with Russia," Jatras concluded.

    Macron was elected with 66.1 percent of the more than 30 million votes cast while his opponent Marine Le Pen received only 33.9 percent.

    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election
