Poland Seeks to Boost Economic Ties With African Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poland hopes to enhance economic ties with the African nations, including via investments, Duda said.

"We are open to friendly cooperation as partners, offering our extensive experience, among other things in economic transformation. We want to invest in Africa, not exploit it," Duda said Tuesday, as quoted by the Polskie Radio news outlet.

He added that half of the partners of Warsaw's development cooperation programme were the African states.

On Sunday Duda arrived in Ethiopia in order to improve relations with this country and to visit the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa. During the visit, the politician had discussed a number of issues related to economic cooperation and made an attempt to gather support of the African nations in the bid of his country to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2018-2019.