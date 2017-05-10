A Hello to Arms: Finnish Police Find Cache With Illegal Assault Rifles, Shotguns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Finnish police officers have recovered an arms cache with a number of unlicensed assault rifles during a raid in the southern country's city of Vantaa, local media reported.
The confiscated weapons included sawed-off shotguns, sub-machine gun, assault rifles, as well as handguns and the majority of them were unlicensed, the news outlet added.
The search of the house had been conducted as its owner had been suspected of committing drug-related crimes, the broadcaster added.
