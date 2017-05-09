Register
00:48 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Far right National Front party regional leader for southeastern France, Marion Marechal-Le Pen blows a kiss to supporters , at a meeting with supporters, after the first round of the regional elections, in Carpentras, southern France, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.

    Marine Le Pen's Niece Quits Politics Due to Personal Reasons

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112610

    Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a member of the French Parliament from the National Front (FN) party and the niece of Marine Le Pen, who has just lost French presidential run-off, has announced on Tuesday her decision to leave politics due to personal reasons.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    This Condition May Help Marine Le Pen Become Next French President
    PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, French media reported that Marechal-Le Pen intended to resign as FN party's southeastern region head and would not seek re-election as the member of the national parliament.

    "You know my story, you know I have been in this political world all my life. At the age of 27, it is time for me to leave it for some time. I am not giving up for ever on this political battle," Marechal-Le Pen said in a letter, obtained by Le Dauphine Libere newspaper.

    She stressed that her decision to leave was triggered by a desire to spend more time with her family.

    "I missed my little girl in her early years, which are very precious. She also missed me terribly. It is essential that I can devote more time to her… On the other hand, I have never given up the idea of quitting one day or another the world of politics for an experience in civil life. I love the world of business, I have never stopped defending it during my term and I aspire today to work in this sphere," Marechal-Le Pen said in the letter.

    Marechal-Le Pen became the youngest member of the National Assembly, a lower house of the French parliament, at the time of election in 2012, when she was 22 years old. She is also one of the two representatives of the FN party in French parliament.

    The French legislative elections are expected to take place on June 11 and June 18.

    Related:

    Marine Le Pen's Niece Should Take Over FN Leadership - French Lawmaker
    Le Pen Result May Promote Further FN Success Despite Supporters Dismay
    Despite Defeat Le Pen Proves She Can 'Win New Supporters'
    Tags:
    National Front, Marine Le Pen, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WII Victory Day
    From Red Square to Airbase in Syria: Russia Celebrates WWII Victory Day
    Rewriting History
    Victory Day: Fighting Attempts to Distort History
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok