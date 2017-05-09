About 2,000 People Gather in Tallinn to Participate in ‘Immortal Regiment’ March

TALLINN (Sputnik) – The participants of the march proceeded from Tallin’s Bus Station (Tallinna Bussijaam) to the Defense Forces Cemetery, where they laid flowers at the Bronze Soldier statue.

Estonia’s cities of Narva and Sillamae have also held the "Immortal Regiment" marches.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.

In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches, including Estonia. Some 500 people participated in the previous march in Tallinn regardless of the fact the the police canceled the event two days ahead of the scheduled date, making the campaign unauthorized.