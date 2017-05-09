About 1,000 People Participate in WWII Commemoration Events in Slovakia

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Also on Tuesday, the "Immortal Regiment" parades also took place in the city of Trencin in western Slovakia and Banska Bystrica located in the center of the country. Earlier in May, the marches were carried out in the western cities of Kosice and Nitra and the northern city of Poprad.

"The public action 'Immortal Regiment' also took place as part of the celebrations at Slavin military memorial complex. A lot of Russians living in Bratislava, as well as local residents, came here holding portraits of their relatives, who had participated in World War II," Levshunov said, adding that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had also taken part in the celebrations.

According to the Russian embassy in Slovakia, 6,845 soldiers of the Soviet Red Army are buried at Slavin War Memorial and military cemetery. A total of 63,512 Soviet servicemen died on the territory of Slovakia during World War II, according to the embassy citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates the victory over Nazism in WWII in marches held across Russia and other countries. In 2016, over 2 million people in 42 countries participated in the "Immortal Regiment" marches globally, according to media reports.