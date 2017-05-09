PARIS (Sputnik) – The operation on the migrants’ evacuation involved 350 police officers, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

© AFP 2017/ Philippe Huguen May Hopes Macron Recognizes Benefits of Bilateral Treaty on Border Checking

A total of 24,604 residents of 33 migrant camps were relocated by Paris authorities since mid-2015, the prefecture data showed.

"[A total of] 1,609 people who occupied many camps near public roads in the sector of Porte de la Chapelle, (18th arrondissement of Paris), were sheltered earlier in the day by the services of the state, Paris and their partner associations," the statement said.

The prefecture noted that 75 of the evacuated people were considered "vulnerable," as this number included unaccompanied women and minors.

French authorities have repeatedly tried to clear two large makeshift camps, one in Calais and the other located near the Stalingrad metro station and finally succeeded in fall 2016. Thousands of the camp's former residents were evacuated ahead of the camps' dismantling and provided with refuge at special accommodation centers across France.