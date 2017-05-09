Ukraine Police Arrest Over 50 People on Victory Day, Over 20 Injured

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian police arrested over 50 people all over the country Tuesday, the Victory Day, up to 15 participants of campaigns and eight law enforcers were injured in clashes, Ukrainian Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said.

"More than 50 people have been sent to [police] stations, mostly in Kiev today, at present, but these are not final figures … There were clashes during which eight law enforcers were injured. Participants of campaigns were also injured, the number stands at up to 15," Shevchenko told a briefing as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina channel.

Ukraine does not house festive events, including military parade and fireworks, aimed at celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the victory over Nazism in WWII. Official events are limited to laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and receiving oaths from Ukrainian army recruits.