About 4,500 People Join 'Immortal Regiment' March in Riga - Organizers

RIGA (Sputnik) — According to organizers, about 3,000 people gathered before the start of the rally and around 1,500 people joined it en route.

"Therefore, this year more people participated in the event than last year," the organizers told reporters.

Participants of the march proceeded to the monument to Liberators, carrying images of their ancestors, who participated in World War II.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries. The rally took place for the first time in 2012 in Russia's Tomsk and then has spread to other cities and countries across the world.