About 200 People Participate in 'Immortal Regiment' March in Switzerland's Basel

BASEL (Sputnik) — People gathered at the Hornli cemetery and laid flowers at a mass grave, where 23 Soviet soldiers were buried, beginning then the "Immortal Regiment" march.

According to Svetlana Konev, the organizer of the action, it was difficult to organize marches in Switzerland, so it was decided to make a commemorative action at the cemetery and to join official celebrations at the Russian Embassy in Bern.

"I am very grateful to everybody who came here this day, which is a working day in Switzerland… And while people are not indifferent to this issue, I will not stop organizing such actions because it is important for the people to remember who won this war, and we should not allow history to be falsified," Konev said.

Switzerland holds the march for the second time with the support of the Russian Embassy in Switzerland and various cultural and educational organizations.

The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries in early May. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches.