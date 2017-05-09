Third Annual 'Immortal Regiment' March Held in Berlin

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Several hundred people carrying photographs of their relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War gathered near the Brandenburg Gate and then marched to the memorial to the fallen Soviet soldiers in Tiergarten Park.

The participants were not deterred by the rain.

The "Immortal Regiment" march was first held in Berlin in 2015, with 500 people taking part in it. They laid the wreaths at the memorial in Treptower Park honoring the memory of 7,000 of the 80,000 Soviet soldiers that fell in the Battle of Berlin in 1945.